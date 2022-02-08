Premier Scott Moe speaks in Regina on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael BellMichael Bell /The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s vaccine passport system will end midnight Sunday, making the western province the first in Canada to announce an end to the most restrictive public-health measure adopted to contain COVID-19.

Premier Scott Moe said mandatory indoor masking will remain in place until the end of the month. He called on residents to “heal divisions” created over the vaccine passport system, which he said “effectively created two classes” of citizens.

“I knew that this policy would create deep divisions,” Mr. Moe said in a news conference Tuesday morning. Saskatchewan introduced the system in September, when the Delta variant ripped through the province. Mr. Moe argued the program’s benefits no longer outweigh the costs when it comes to the Omicron strain.

“This policy has run its course,” he said.

Mr. Moe rejected public-health restrictions such as gathering limits in January, arguing they were ineffective in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. He tested positive for COVID-19, using a rapid test, the following day.

Saskatchewan has not experienced protests against public-health measures to the same degree as Alberta, where demonstrators earlier this month blocked access to and from the U.S. border at Coutts.

In Ottawa, a convoy of transport trucks and other vehicles arrived in late January to protest COVID-19 public-health measures, disrupting life in the national capital since. Mr. Moe, in a statement Jan. 29, endorsed the convoy of trucks that converged on Ottawa, saying his government supported the protesters’ push to end cross-border ban on unvaccinated truckers and confirmed that Saskatchewan would soon end its proof-of-vaccination system.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected to introduce a timeline to lift restrictions in his province Tuesday afternoon. Alberta imposed stiffer public-health measures in December, such as gathering limits, Mr. Kenney also put in a vaccine passport system after ruling out such a policy.

Mr. Moe said people from across the province influenced his government’s policy shift, but not specifically the convoys of protesters. Instead, he said, his MLAs had been listening to constituents and their changing attitudes. “Ultimately, you blend that with the science that we have.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is developing its own plan with respect to masking and other rules, Mr. Moe said.

“We have the opportunity to truly lead Canada,” he said.

The Premier said that 85 per cent of eligible residents in Saskatchewan had received one dose of vaccine, 80 per cent had two, and about 50 per cent had three doses. Mr. Moe envisioned a province where COVID-19 vaccination status is like vaccination status for influenza – rarely a topic of conversation and far from divisive. He also hoped masking would be normalized, even if it isn’t legislated.

If private businesses or municipalities want to impose their own proof-of-vaccination systems, Mr. Moe suggested they first “consult a lawyer” because the province will no longer provide legal protection for such restrictions.

