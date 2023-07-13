Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe listens during a news conference, in Whistler, B.C., on June 27.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has called three by-elections in the province.

Two by-elections are to be held in the Regina constituencies of Coronation Park and Walsh Acres.

One is also to be held in the rural constituency of Lumsden-Morse, located outside Saskatchewan’s capital.

The province says all three by-elections are to be held on Aug. 10, with advanced voting expected to start on Aug. 3.

The Saskatchewan Party government and Opposition NDP have nominated candidates for all three constituencies.

Political watchers expect the by-elections to be hotly contested by all parties.