Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe forms cabinet committee on pipeline expansions

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the ministers are to review potential pipeline projects and suggest how the government could advance them, including through possible investment.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has put together a committee of cabinet ministers to assess how the government could help get more pipelines built in the province.

Moe says the ministers are to review potential projects and suggest how the government could advance them, including through possible investment.

The ministers of environment, trade and export development, energy and resources, and finance make up the committee.

Moe says his Saskatchewan Party government recognizes that there’s a need to develop pipeline infrastructure to bring the province’s energy products to global markets.

He says the idea for the committee came from communities, Indigenous leaders and businesses that want to expand access into the United States or create it through the Port of Churchill in Manitoba.

The premier says encouraging pipeline expansion and supporting Indigenous participation are two of the goals in the government’s plan to grow Saskatchewan’s population and economy.

