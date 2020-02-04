 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe forms cabinet committee on pipeline expansions

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the ministers are to review potential pipeline projects and suggest how the government could advance them, including through possible investment.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has put together a committee of cabinet ministers to assess how the government could help get more pipelines built in the province.

Moe says the ministers are to review potential projects and suggest how the government could advance them, including through possible investment.

The ministers of environment, trade and export development, energy and resources, and finance make up the committee.

Story continues below advertisement

Moe says his Saskatchewan Party government recognizes that there’s a need to develop pipeline infrastructure to bring the province’s energy products to global markets.

He says the idea for the committee came from communities, Indigenous leaders and businesses that want to expand access into the United States or create it through the Port of Churchill in Manitoba.

The premier says encouraging pipeline expansion and supporting Indigenous participation are two of the goals in the government’s plan to grow Saskatchewan’s population and economy.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies