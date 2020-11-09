Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe names post-election cabinet

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a news conference at the Legislative Building, in Regina, on Oct. 27, 2020. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is keeping some familiar faces in his inner circle, but he’s giving many of them new jobs.

Moe revealed his 18-member cabinet today after his Oct. 26 election win.

Former social services Minister Paul Merriman moves to Health as the province grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer stays in her portfolio, while also assuming the job of deputy premier from Gord Wyant, who leaves Education to become attorney general.

Former deputy premier Don McMorris, who left cabinet after being charged in 2016 with impaired driving, is back as minister of government relations.

Exiting cabinet are Greg Ottenbreit and one of Moe’s former leadership rivals, Ken Cheveldayoff.

Ottenbreit, a former highways minister, has drawn public criticism in recent years for his comments around abortion and social media activity.

