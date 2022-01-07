Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his position around mandated COVID-19 vaccinations remains unchanged.

He says the Saskatchewan Party government will not mandate vaccinations.

Moe says vaccinations are a personal choice and shouldn’t be imposed on people by governments.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said earlier Friday that provinces will likely have to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the future.

Although Moe is encouraging people to get vaccinated, he says his position is firm.

Saskatchewan reported another 1,170 COVID-19 cases Friday – an all-time high.

However, the province’s chief medical health officer has said only about one-third of cases are being captured through testing.

Hospitalizations are also increasing with 105 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The province’s test positivity rate sits at 31 per cent.

