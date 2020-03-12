Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he won’t call an early spring election amid coronavirus concerns

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with the media in Ottawa, in a Nov. 12, 2019, file photo. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has ended speculation that he will call an early spring election saying his government will focus on fighting COVID-19.

Moe’s office released a statement saying that the province needs stable government while addressing the health and economic impacts of the outbreak.

The 2020 provincial election is scheduled for October, but Moe has speculated for weeks about going to the polls early.

Moe has been under pressure in recent days to rule out an early election as the number of COVID-19 climbs in Canada.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health said the province has its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

The province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, says the person recently travelled to Egypt. The person, who is about 60, was tested in Saskatoon earlier this month and has been self-isolating at home.

