Saskatchewan Premier to apologize to Sixties Scoop survivors in January

Saskatchewan Premier to apologize to Sixties Scoop survivors in January

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will apologize to survivors of the Sixties Scoop in January.

About 20,000 Indigenous children were seized from their birth families and relocated to non-Indigenous homes starting in the 1950s until the late 1980s.

The practice stripped children of their language, culture and family ties.

Moe’s government concluded sharing circles with survivors last month.

The government says it has an agreement with an association of Sixties Scoop survivors that compensation will not be part of the apology.

Alberta and Manitoba have already apologized for their role in the apprehensions.

Saskatchewan had promised to deliver an apology during this legislative session.

The apology is to be delivered on Jan. 7.

