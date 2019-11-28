 Skip to main content

Canada

Saskatchewan projects $37-million surplus in mid-year fiscal update

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer speaks at the Legislative Building, in Regina, Sask., on March 20, 2019.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government’s mid-year fiscal update shows the province is still on track to finish in the black this fiscal year.

The Ministry of Finance is forecasting a thin surplus of $37-million, which is slightly more than what was predicted in the spring budget.

The government says revenue forecasts are about $329-million higher than budget, largely due to higher federal transfers and non-renewable resource revenue.

It says there’s also an increase in tax revenue, including $3.8-million through the Cannabis Excise Tax.

Forecasted expenses are also $326-million higher than budget, mostly because of a non-cash pension expense.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says in a statement that the government will continue to manage its spending.

The government’s 2019-20 spending plan is the first one in years that projects a balanced budget, fulfilling a three-plan that started under former premier Brad Wall.

