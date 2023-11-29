A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged in a case of historic sexual assault that police say involved three boys under the age of 12.

The Mounties say after receiving a report earlier this month they launched an investigation into the allegations, which stem from interactions during the mid-2010s.

They say a 46-year-old man from the southern Saskatchewan town of Assiniboia was arrested Monday and faces 13 charges, including three counts of sex assault, three counts of sexual interference and one count of possession of child pornography.

RCMP say he was arrested without incident at a residence where a home-based daycare was found to be operating.

The suspect has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in Moose Jaw provincial court on Wednesday morning.

The police added that no additional details would be made available at this time, noting the ongoing investigation and the privacy of the victims.