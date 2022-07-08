RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert and are asking people to stay inside and lock their doors in the community of Langham, north of Saskatoon.

They say there was a shooting in the community this morning.

Officers are looking for a man who is believed to be armed and was last seen travelling on foot.

Mounties say people who live in the town of about 1,500 people, as well as in the surrounding area, need to stay in a secure location.

They also say drivers should not pick up hitchhikers.

