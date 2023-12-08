RCMP say a man has been charged after he rammed into two police vehicles and assaulted officers on Thursday in an east-central Saskatchewan town.

Police say they were notified of an attempted theft in Arborfield, Sask., and that the suspect had tried to steal from a large fuel tank.

They say a property representative confronted the suspect but was then chased by him in a vehicle.

Mounties say officers found the suspect in a parked vehicle before approaching it, but he then rammed into two police vehicles and struck an unoccupied parked truck nearby.

They say the officers in the vehicles that were hit received minor injuries, and the suspect was then placed in custody but resisted and assaulted officers in the process.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tristan Edge of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., faces five charges, including assaulting a peace officer, and is scheduled to appear in Melfort provincial court on Monday.