The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

An RCMP detachment in northern Saskatchewan is warning people to lock their doors as they investigate whether a string of recent crimes and a body that was found in a fire are linked.

Police in Creighton, Sask., say in a news release that the fire at a home in Denare Beach, Sask., was reported to the detachment on Friday night.

A body of a person whose identity has not been confirmed was found inside the home and police are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine if the death is suspicious.

The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.

The detachment, whose coverage area is partly along the border with Manitoba, is also already investigating an arson, vehicle thefts, and more than a dozen break-and-enters, including some in which police say firearms were stolen.

All of the incidents took place this month, with the majority reported in the last four days.

The news release says investigators are working to determine whether Friday night’s fire is connected to other incidents.

“We want the public to be informed of the recent increased calls for service in our detachment area,” Creighton RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Kelly Dinsdale said in the release.

“We are asking members of the public to ensure their residences, outbuildings and vehicles are locked. We are actively investigating these incidents and to assist with our investigation, we are asking the public to please report all suspicious persons or activity to police immediately.”

Police say their initial investigation has determined some of the incidents may be connected.

They say no charges have been laid.