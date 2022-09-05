Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a province-wide alert for several armed suspects on a First Nation northwest of Saskatoon.

They say there are reports of a shooting on the Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Residents are advised to stay inside and lock their doors.

Mounties say the suspects may be in a mid-2000s dark red Ford Mustang.

Mounties say the shooting is not believed to be connected to Sunday’s deadly stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

Two suspects in those stabbings remain at large.

More coming.

