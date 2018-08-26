Saskatchewan RCMP looking for child after mother found dead on beach

An RCMP underwater recovery unit is part of the search for a seven-year-old boy whose mother was found dead on a beach near a town northeast of Regina.
RCMP spokeswoman Natalie Gray says three boats have been plying the waters of Echo and Mission lakes near Fort Qu’Appelle.
Gray says a land search also continues for seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys, who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Police say officers answering a call on Saturday found Tamaine Geldenhuys, who was 47, dead on the beach near the campground in Fort Qu’Appelle.
Investigators don’t suspect foul play, but believe the woman and her son were together sometime before she was discovered.
Gray won’t say whether police think the boy, who has blond hair and a slim build, may have gone into the water.
“It would be inappropriate for me to speculate, but those are the efforts that are ongoing at this point,” she said Sunday.
Neither would Gray comment on what may have happened to the mother.
“We haven’t even got to the point where the autopsy’s been done, so we wouldn’t have that information yet,” she said.
