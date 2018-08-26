 Skip to main content

Saskatchewan RCMP looking for child after mother found dead on beach

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Saskatchewan RCMP looking for child after mother found dead on beach

FORT QU’APPELLE, Sask.
The Canadian Press

Police say seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the Fort Qu'Appelle area.

An RCMP underwater recovery unit is part of the search for a seven-year-old boy whose mother was found dead on a beach near a town northeast of Regina.

RCMP spokeswoman Natalie Gray says three boats have been plying the waters of Echo and Mission lakes near Fort Qu’Appelle.

Gray says a land search also continues for seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys, who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers answering a call on Saturday found Tamaine Geldenhuys, who was 47, dead on the beach near the campground in Fort Qu’Appelle.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play, but believe the woman and her son were together sometime before she was discovered.

Gray won’t say whether police think the boy, who has blond hair and a slim build, may have gone into the water.

“It would be inappropriate for me to speculate, but those are the efforts that are ongoing at this point,” she said Sunday.

Neither would Gray comment on what may have happened to the mother.

“We haven’t even got to the point where the autopsy’s been done, so we wouldn’t have that information yet,” she said.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Globe and Mail guide
Back to school: Get the kids – and yourself – ready for September
We’ve rounded up the best of our back-to-school stories to help you ease into the transition
Woman making a sandwich for a school lunch
Globe and Mail event
EMBA Summit — Invest in Your Future
Monday September 10, 4:00pm – 8:30pm, Toronto. Free
Invest in your future