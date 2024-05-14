Saskatchewan RCMP say 32 children identified during sex abuse investigation

Mounties say at least 32 children have been identified in an investigation of a man accused of sex offences in multiple communities in southern Saskatchewan.

The children range in age from 18 months to 17 years.

Richard Dyke, who is 47, was initially arrested in November, after RCMP received a report of a sexual assault involving three boys under 12.

Dyke was arrested at a home that was operating as a daycare in the town southwest of Regina.

Chief Supt. Ted Munroe says since then officers have analyzed more than 1.5 million pieces of digital evidence considered to be child sexual abuse materials and identified more children.

Police say the alleged offences date back to 2005 and also involve children in Tisdale, Estevan, Coronach, Gravelbourg and Swift Current.

Dyke faces a slew of additional charges, including 14 counts of sexual assault and 23 counts of making child pornography.