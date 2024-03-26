Open this photo in gallery: A RCMP vehicle secures the driveway of a home north east of Neudorf, Saskatchewan on March 26.Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Black unmarked RCMP vehicles could be seen blocking roads leading to a Saskatchewan farm property as officers continued to investigate the suspicious deaths of four people.

Several animals, including horses, as well as farm buildings could be seen on the large property in a quiet, rural area northeast of the village of Neudorf.

Saskatchewan RCMP have said investigators were called for a wellness check Sunday night at the property, about 130 kilometres east of Regina, when officers made the grim discovery.

They say the four deceased were all adults and the deaths are considered suspicious.

Following an initial investigation, police suggested that there was no imminent risk to public safety.

However, they said the public would be notified immediately if that risk were to change.

The provincial coroner’s office is helping with the probe.