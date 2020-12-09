Saskatchewan ready to start vaccinating health-care workers for COVID-19 next week

Open this photo in gallery Premier Scott Moe speaks to media at the Legislative Building in Regina, Nov. 30, 2020. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government has laid out its plan to begin immunizing critical health-care workers against COVID-19 starting next week.

“Vaccines are the finish line in this very long fight,” Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday.

Saskatchewan expects to receive 1,950 doses by Tuesday.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said that it will be a large undertaking, but added the province has put in place human and financial resources to successfully distribute the vaccine.

“When the vaccine will be ready, we will be ready,” he said.

A pilot vaccination program is to take place at the Regina General Hospital for health-care workers in intensive and emergency care as well as COVID-19 patients at Regina General and the Pasqua Hospital in Regina. Staff at testing and assessment centres are also to receive the vaccine.

People who get a shot are to receive a second dose 21 days later.

The province says the first official stage of the program is to begin in late December. Some 202,052 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive within the first quarter of next year, and there are to be 10,725 weekly allocations.

More health-care workers, staff and residents in long-term care, seniors over 80 and people living in remote areas such as the far north, who are at least 50, are to get those injections.

The province said allocations of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to receive Health Canada approval in coming weeks, are still being finalized. The Pfizer vaccine was approved Wednesday.

Saskatchewan plans to move from vaccinating some of its most vulnerable residents to the general population beginning in April.

“Once mass immunization has occurred, we will all be able to get closer to our normal routines,” chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release.

In the meantime, people must continue taking precautions and following public health advice, he said.

The Saskatchewan Party government has said getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory, but it plans to roll out an ad campaign this month talking about immunizations.

Moe said it is people’s job to get the vaccine when it is their turn.

“We all need to get vaccinated to keep ourselves and keep others safe.”

