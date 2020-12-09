 Skip to main content

Saskatchewan ready to start vaccinating health-care workers for COVID-19 next week

Kelly Geraldine Malone
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Premier Scott Moe speaks to media at the Legislative Building in Regina, Nov. 30, 2020.

Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government has laid out its plan to begin immunizing critical health-care workers against COVID-19 starting next week.

“Vaccines are the finish line in this very long fight,” Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday.

Saskatchewan expects to receive 1,950 doses by Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Paul Merriman said that it will be a large undertaking, but added the province has put in place human and financial resources to successfully distribute the vaccine.

“When the vaccine will be ready, we will be ready,” he said.

A pilot vaccination program is to take place at the Regina General Hospital for health-care workers in intensive and emergency care as well as COVID-19 patients at Regina General and the Pasqua Hospital in Regina. Staff at testing and assessment centres are also to receive the vaccine.

People who get a shot are to receive a second dose 21 days later.

The province says the first official stage of the program is to begin in late December. Some 202,052 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive within the first quarter of next year, and there are to be 10,725 weekly allocations.

More health-care workers, staff and residents in long-term care, seniors over 80 and people living in remote areas such as the far north, who are at least 50, are to get those injections.

The province said allocations of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to receive Health Canada approval in coming weeks, are still being finalized. The Pfizer vaccine was approved Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan plans to move from vaccinating some of its most vulnerable residents to the general population beginning in April.

“Once mass immunization has occurred, we will all be able to get closer to our normal routines,” chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release.

In the meantime, people must continue taking precautions and following public health advice, he said.

The Saskatchewan Party government has said getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory, but it plans to roll out an ad campaign this month talking about immunizations.

Moe said it is people’s job to get the vaccine when it is their turn.

“We all need to get vaccinated to keep ourselves and keep others safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies