 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan records deadliest month of COVID-19

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Beverley Hartnell at her home in Regina on Jan. 30, 2021. Hartnell's 88-year-old father Bernard died of COVID-19 on Jan. 11.

Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

When Beverley Hartnell’s father died of COVID-19, she also lost another family.

Before the pandemic, she visited her father on the dementia unit at his long-term care home in Regina every day. The former school teacher and vice-principal loved math and science and could still recite elements off the periodic table.

Over four years of daily visits, Hartnell says she came to know dozens of others who shared the second floor at the Santa Maria Senior Citizens Home.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, 13 residents at the home have died from COVID-19. Another 24 have tested positive.

“I’ve still got so many people on the second floor that I love like they’re my parents,” Hartnell said in a recent interview.

“Even though some of them are still alive, I don’t know who is and who isn’t and I don’t get to know … I’ll never go back again. And if I did, I don’t know who I would see,” she said, her voice quivering.

January has been the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic yet in Saskatchewan.

Last November, 22 people died of virus-related complications in the province. In December, there were just over 102.

As of Saturday, there have been 147 deaths reported since Jan .1 – almost half of all of the province’s 300 pandemic deaths.

In January, there was someone in their 20s who died of COVID-19 and many in their 60s and 70s. But there were more 80 and over.

Story continues below advertisement

The virus’s second wave has been deadly to some of the most vulnerable, like Hartnell’s father. A government spokeswoman says that from last March until November, nine people in personal and long-term care homes died of COVID-19

Since Dec. 1, at least another 81 care home residents have died.

“We feel guilty, we feel responsible, we feel like we’ve failed,” said Wayne Nogier, CEO of the Mont St. Joseph Home in Prince Albert, which reported the first of its 17 infections last December.

He said seven residents died during an outbreak at the centre. And although death is expected when working in specialized senior’s care, “death due to COVID isn’t.”

“We’ve learned to cope, but it isn’t comfortable,” he said.

Hartnell said she was at least six feet away and wearing protective gear when she said her goodbyes to her father. Unable to hold his hand, she told him what an amazing dad he had been to her and her siblings and how much they loved him.

Story continues below advertisement

And that if he was tired, he should rest.

Bernard Hartnell died on Jan. 11. He was 88.

Beverley Hartnell said she has lost other people before, like her mother to cancer. But in those cases, “I wasn’t searching for answers like I am in this.”

“This is really hurting so many people.”

She said she would like to see stronger isolation plans for care home residents who test positive for COVID-19.

Health officials have said spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan appears to be improving, albeit slowly, and they expect to see fewer people dying from the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

But Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, said the current death numbers are concerning.

Another worry is the impact that COVID-19 variants could have on the province, which for the past month has had one of the highest rates of active cases per capita in Canada.

Muhajarine said recent studies suggest the variant from the United Kingdom appears to be more fatal and more transmissible, however, vaccines against it seem to be effective.

“The more transmission is in the community, the more likely we are going to see the variants, and the more likely we will have deaths,” he said.

“Everything moves together.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies