Saskatchewan reporting 38 cases of COVID-19, death of elderly patient

Another person in Saskatchewan has died from COVID-19, which brings the province’s death toll to 18.

Health officials says the patient was in their 90s and came from the south.

The province’s updated numbers show 38 new infections, with 23 of them coming in what officials call “multiple communal living settings.”

Premier Scott Moe has called on Hutterite communities to adjust their communal living lifestyle and follow public health advice to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Of Saskatchewan’s 1,306 total cases, 304 are believed to be active.

Fourteen people are in hospital and 984 have recovered.

