Saskatchewan reports its first presumptive case of coronavirus

Stephanie Taylor
SASKATOON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan's provincial chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 in Regina on March 11, 2020.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan has reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19 Thursday, the same day the premier ended speculation about an early election because of concerns about the outbreak.

The province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said in a press conference Thursday that the person recently travelled to Egypt.

Shahab said the person was experiencing symptoms after arrival in Canada and underwent testing in Saskatoon earlier this week. A positive result came back Thursday.

The health ministry says the Saskatchewan case has been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmation.

Shahab said the person, who is in their 60s, has been self-isolating at home and has had little contact with anyone else except for another person in the home.

“The main message for this particular instance is that the general public does not need to be concerned. Public health will contact anyone who needs to be aware,” he said.

“We’ve been saying for some time now that with several cases in Canada being reported through travel, we were expecting to see a case at some point. We will expect to see more cases in the future, primarily linked to travel, but we remain vigilant to also detect cases which may not have travelled.”

Shahab urged people with a fever or cough to stay home and avoid shaking hands.

Those who have travelled also need to monitor their symptoms for two weeks, he said, and at first sign of a cough or fever call the province’s health-line for assessment and possible testing.

Saskatchewan’s first case comes as Premier Scott Moe ended speculation that he will call an early spring election as his government focuses on fighting COVID-19.

Moe’s office released a brief statement earlier Thursday saying the province needs stable government while addressing the health and economic impacts of the outbreak.

“I will not be calling a provincial election this spring,” he said.

The 2020 provincial election is scheduled for October, but Moe had speculated for weeks about going to the polls earlier. He had been under pressure in recent days to rule out an early election, as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed in Canada

Moe was in Ottawa Thursday to attend a first minister’ conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which was ultimately postponed because Trudeau and his wife are in self-isolation over coronavirus concerns.

In Regina, Moe’s health minister acknowledged the premier had been considering different time frames for the election but, in the end, decided against moving it.

“I think the premier was very forthright with the situation,” said Jim Reiter. “He wants people to put the speculation to bed so he’s clearly indicated that that’s not going to happen.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

