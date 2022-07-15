Public health officials in Saskatchewan say they have confirmed a second case of monkeypox in the province.

They say the second infection is not linked to the province’s first case, which was reported Wednesday.

Officials say both people were likely infected out of province, but contact tracing is under way.

The ministry of health says the risk of the disease is low, but residents are encouraged to be aware of symptoms and contact a health provider if they suspect they may be infected.

Typical symptoms include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

They say that due to the risk of identifying the infected person, they are not releasing their location, age or gender.

