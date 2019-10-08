 Skip to main content

Saskatchewan residents to have online access to medical records

REGINA
The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan government has introduced an online portal to allow residents to look at lab test results and other health records without having to go to a doctor.

The MySaskHealthRecord website is a secure site that residents over 18 can register for by using their health card and government-issued ID card or driver’s licence.

Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding says the information for each patient’s file will be up to the minute.

He says doctors and private health insurance firms will not have access to any files and it will be up to patients to decide whether they want to share the information.

He says patients will be able to keep tabs on their lab test results, other health information and, eventually, immunization records.

eHealth Saskatchewan ran a pilot project for three years before officially rolling out the website.

