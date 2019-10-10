 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan says tentative deal reached with Water Security Agency

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Saskatchewan government says a Crown agency has reached a tentative deal with the union representing some workers who walked off the job last week.

The province says the Water Security Agency and Unifor Local 820 have a deal yet to be ratified by the agency’s 138 employees.

Unifor says it’s not endorsing the deal because it contains a two-year wage freeze.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our Crown members are worth and deserve more,” the union’s national president, Jerry Dias, said in a news release Thursday.

“The majority of striking and locked out Crown workers remain committed to getting a fair contract – including an inflationary increase similar to what (Premier) Scott Moe paid himself.”

The release said Unifor and some on the bargaining committee want members to reject the offer.

A Water Security Agency spokesman said workers returned to their jobs Thursday on a work-to-rule basis and would continue so until the agreement is ratified.

“We did maintain contact with our local union throughout,” Patrick Boyle said Thursday.

“Over the last couple of days really, things came together.”

Nearly 5,000 employees at six Crown corporations remain in contract disputes with the government. The union says the main issue is wage freezes.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the Crowns offered workers at SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, SaskPower and the Water Security Agency a five per cent increase over five years, to begin in the third year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter