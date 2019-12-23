 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan school board apologizes over ‘Santa Goes Green’ Christmas pageant in oil town

OXBOW, Sask.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A school board in southeastern Saskatchewan, where many people work in the energy industry, is apologizing after some parents took offence to a Christmas play with an environmental theme.

Last Thursday, children at Oxbow Prairie Horizons School put on a play called “Santa Goes Green,” where elves, reindeer and Mrs. Claus work to convince Santa about the importance of the environment.

One song in particular, “Turn Off the Pump,” prompted angry reactions on social media from parents who said the song targeted them and others in the small community.

Story continues below advertisement

The director of education for the South East Cornerstone Public School Division says in a statement that it’s sorry “some of the content was found to be disrespectful” to some members of the school community.

Lynn Little says staff chose the play because there was an opportunity for all children to participate, noting the music was “peppy” and there was a belief they would enjoy performing the songs.

Little says the overall theme focused on recycling and sustainability and the children should be recognized for their efforts.

“At no point was there meant to be a political agenda or an anti-oil and gas industry message,” Little said in a statement.

“The concert is a staple of the community and is a celebration of children. It is an annual community highlight.”

According to the school’s Facebook page, the play was written by Mac Huff and John Jacobson. Photo art shows Santa in a green suit and Rudolph with a white, compact fluorescent bulb for a nose.

The play has been performed by numerous schools across North America and many of performances are posted on YouTube.

Story continues below advertisement

“Turn off the pump and plug in the sleigh, it’s going to be a green holiday,” children sing at the beginning of a song in one online performance.

Further on, children sing: “Nothing at all could this holiday spoil, except for the price of a barrel of oil.

“On this Christmas Eve we’ll give it our all, and juice up the sleigh with pure ethanol.”

The logo on the Town of Oxbow website features an oil pumpjack, and the site notes it’s an area rich in oil.

The Canadian Press sent messages to several people who said online that they were upset with the play, but did not receive comment.

“Considering the state of our industry, it was a kick in the groin to those who are employed by it,” one person posted to Facebook a day after seeing the play.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not the kids fault … they smiled and sang and had fun, and the audience was respectful and applauded, but jaw dropping, and hypocritical of the school to allow that, considering all the diesel school buses and all the financial support the school gets from oil industry related people & businesses.”

Some people online also complained that there were picketing penguins in the play. They pointed out that there aren’t penguins at the North Pole.

The school’s principal, Jason Petlak, forwarded inquiries to the school board.

The statement from Little said the school board “will learn from this event and commit to moving forward.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies