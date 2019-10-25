 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan school janitor on paid leave after allegedly told not to speak Cree

TIMBER BAY, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A janitor from northern Saskatchewan who was allegedly told not to speak Cree says she was recently placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Northern Lights School Division.

Rose Bradfield, a janitor at the remote Timber Bay School, has said the school’s principal told her last month that it wasn’t right for her to be speaking Cree and that it was rude.

Principal Daryl McKen has denied the allegation.

Story continues below advertisement

Bradfield says she was pulled out of a suicide prevention course at the school Monday and told by human resources of her paid leave.

She says she felt embarrassed when she had to go back to the course and gather her belongings.

The school division says it expects the investigation to conclude this week.

Bradfield, whose is in her early 60s, says she wasn’t allowed to speak Cree in school when she was young and now takes any opportunity to speak the language to others who can.

“Cree is my language,” she said in a recent interview with The Canadian Press. “I like speaking Cree because I don’t want to lose it.”

Bradfield has worked at Timber Bay School, located about 260 kilometres north of Saskatoon near Montreal Lake, for more than 10 years.

She has said she didn’t complain, but told her husband and her sister about it. Her sister then shared the story on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter