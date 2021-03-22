Saskatchewan sending 100,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to schools

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit displayed in Berlin on March 16, 2021. DAVID GANNON/AFP/Getty Images

Schools across Saskatchewan are being shipped 100,000 rapid antigen tests to help prevent COVID-19 transmission.

A news release from the Saskatchewan government says teachers and school staff are not expected to administer the tests.

It says a rapid antigen tests can be administered by “laypeople” who have completed a training program through the Saskatchewan Health Authority lab.

The government says schools will work with their local medical health officers to determine when testing is appropriate.

Rapid testing is expected to begin in schools next week.

The release says a positive test requires confirmation by a PCR test provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and a negative test does not need to be confirmed as long as the individual has no symptoms of COVID-19.

“A rapid testing program in schools is another excellent tool to help monitor the presence of COVID-19,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“The safety of students, teachers and school staff is our government’s priority, and school staff and students have done an excellent job in helping to prevent transmission of the virus.”

Health Minister Paul Merriman said the additional measure “gives us another tool to monitor school environments and take further steps to protect the health and safety of staff and students if necessary.”

