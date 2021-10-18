 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan sending six COVID-19 ICU patients to Ontario, asks Ottawa for help

Mickey Djuric
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Saskatchewan government says it is asking the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 cases as it sends six intensive care patients to Ontario to relieve overwhelmed staff.

Health officials said the first patient was to go to Ottawa on Monday and another five patients will be sent to Ontario by Wednesday.

The province said it is paying for the transfers and will also pay to have one or two family members go with each patient.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is being done to ensure they continue to receive the very best possible care that is available,” Premier Scott Moe told reporters Monday.

“The current level of pressure on our ICU staff requires that a few patients be sent over to (Ontario) to relieve some of that current pressure that we have.”

There were 124 people in the province’s intensive care units, which is about 157 per cent of normal capacity.

Saskatchewan has been running out of hospital space and staff for several weeks. Elective and urgent surgeries have been cancelled, and the province has suspended its organ donation program.

About 175 health-care workers have been redeployed to ICUs across the province.

“Our teams are under significant strain and have been under those conditions for a number of weeks now,” said Derek Miller, executive director with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“It is very stressful on our front-line teams to be able to support this level of surge for this length of time, and that’s a major factor in moving ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marlon Pritchard, who is in charge of the province’s emergency operation’s centre, said the province reached out to health-care systems across North America asking if staff were available to come to Saskatchewan.

“We made requests looking for those skilled individuals and, when those ended up not being able to provide the resources we were hoping for, we now reached out to the federal government this morning,” he said.

Moe had previously rejected assistance from the federal government, which initially offered to help Saskatchewan with its fourth wave in late September. The premier said at the time that Ottawa would likely be able to provide enough staff for two ICU beds and the Saskatchewan government was being realistic about Ottawa’s finite resources.

On Monday, however, he said he got that number based on “taking essentially per capita of what (the federal government) sent to Alberta.”

Ottawa sent eight military critical care nurses to Edmonton earlier this month.

Pritchard said it’s unknown how many critical care personnel Ottawa will be able to send Saskatchewan through both the Canadian Red Cross and the military.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies