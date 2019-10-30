 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan spending $10 million for more surgeries, reduced wait times

REGINA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Health Jim Reiter at the Conferences of Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Health in Winnipeg on June 28, 2018.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government says it will spend $10 million to help reduce wait times for some surgeries.

The province says the cash will go toward 1,700 additional surgeries that will be performed before the end of March 2020.

The procedures affected include cataracts, hip and knee replacements, gynecological, dental, and ear, nose and throat surgeries.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Jim Reiter says the additional money will also help increase the number of some cardiac procedures.

Reiter says the government is listening to people who have been waiting for surgery.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it will increase surgical hours in hospitals and increase the number of procedures done in third-party facilities.

“I assure you that reducing the length of time people wait for their procedures is a priority for our government,” Reiter said Wednesday in a release.

“We are committed to improving wait times, and this investment is a positive step in that direction.”

The government says most of the extra surgeries will be done in Regina and Saskatoon where some of the longest wait times exist, but others will be performed in Lloydminster, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter