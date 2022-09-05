Weldon, Sask., Sept. 5: Ruby Works, 42, holds a bouquet of flowers in a village attacked this weekend in a stabbing rampage. Ms. Works said she knew one of the victims, Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower.Sara Hylton/The Globe and Mail

Saskatchewan RCMP continued the search on Tuesday for fugitive Myles Sanderson, a suspect in this past weekend’s knife attacks – one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history – after the body of his brother Damien, also a suspect, was found at James Smith Cree Nation. Police say Myles Sanderson may be injured and should not be approached.

Parole documents outline the 20-year criminal history of Myles Sanderson, who had been sought by police since he stopped reporting to a parole officer this past spring. Mr. Sanderson is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and RCMP say more charges are expected.

The 10 people killed at James Smith and nearby Weldon include an elderly widower, a mother of two and a crisis worker attending to a call when the suspects burst into a home. Eighteen more people have been injured.

The manhunt so far

Police handout photos of Myles Sanderson.Saskatchewan RCMP/The Canadian Press

RCMP in the three Prairie provinces are on alert as they pursue Myles Sanderson, one of two suspects in Sunday’s knife attacks in rural Saskatchewan. RCMP say they believe he’s in Regina and might be injured, in which case he might seek medical help. Mr. Sanderson was previously seen in Regina driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

The search is over for the second suspect, Mr. Sanderson’s brother Damien Sanderson, whose body was found at the First Nation where the attacks occurred. The exact cause of his death is not yet known, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said Monday, nor is it clear whether Myles Sanderson killed him.

How the attack unfolded

0 90 KM Lake Athabasca Reindeer Lake SASKATCHEWAN MAN. ALTA. James Smith Cree Nation Prince Albert Weldon Saskatoon Regina NORTH DAKOTA MONTANA MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS 0 90 KM Lake Athabasca Reindeer Lake SASKATCHEWAN MAN. ALTA. James Smith Cree Nation Prince Albert Weldon Saskatoon Regina NORTH DAKOTA MONTANA MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS 0 90 KM Lake Athabasca Reindeer Lake SASKATCHEWAN MANITOBA ALBERTA James Smith Cree Nation Edmonton Prince Albert Lake Winnipeg Weldon ONTARIO Saskatoon Calgary Regina Winnipeg MINNESOTA MONTANA NORTH DAKOTA MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

Where the stabbings took place

The Saskatchewan stabbing rampage reportedly began early on Sept. 4 at the James Smith Cree Nation northeast of Saskatoon, home to about 3,400 people, and in Weldon, a nearby village of 200. All told, 10 people were killed and 18 injured by knife attacks in various locations, local Mounties say.

Timeline of the Saskatchewan stabbings

Sunday, Sept. 4

The RCMP got multiple calls from James Smith about the stabbings at 5:40 a.m. Via social media and the provincewide dangerous-person-alerts system, the RCMP give updates throughout the day:

7:12 a.m.: Warns people in James Smith and surrounding communities to seek shelter and that two suspects are at large.

Warns people in James Smith and surrounding communities to seek shelter and that two suspects are at large. 7:57 a.m.: Names, descriptions and photos of suspects are released.

Names, descriptions and photos of suspects are released. 8:20 a.m.: Alert extended across Saskatchewan as suspects are said to be travelling in a vehicle. (Requests to extend the alert are sent at 11:25 a.m. to Manitoba and Alberta’s RCMP forces.)

Alert extended across Saskatchewan as suspects are said to be travelling in a vehicle. (Requests to extend the alert are sent at 11:25 a.m. to Manitoba and Alberta’s RCMP forces.) 9:45 a.m. Confirms victims in multiple locations in James Smith and Weldon.

Confirms victims in multiple locations in James Smith and Weldon. 12:07 p.m.: Says witnesses reported seeing the suspects’ black Nissan in Regina on Arcola Avenue. Residents asked to shelter in place.

Says witnesses reported seeing the suspects’ black Nissan in Regina on Arcola Avenue. Residents asked to shelter in place. 3:45 p.m.: Says 10 people have been killed and 15 injured in the attacks, which they say took place across 13 locations.

Monday, Sept. 5

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says in a video posted to Twitter at 7:36 a.m. that the suspects are at large despite “ongoing, relentless” efforts of officers overnight. RCMP confirm at 11:39 a.m. that the fugitives are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter; Mounties also revise the number of injured from 18 from 15. RCMP confirm at 1:17 p.m. that the body of one of the suspects was found in a grassy area at James Smith. Police later say his wounds were not self-inflicted and his brother is is still at large.

Saskatchewan RCMP issue another provincewide alert at 12:43 p.m. for armed suspects on the Witchekan Lake First Nation after reports of a shooting, but say it is not believed to be related to the stabbings.

A person shows a photo of Gloria Burns, 62, one of the victims identified at James Smith Cree Nation.David Stobbe/Reuters

The victims

Police haven’t released the victims’ names yet, but family and community members have begun identifying some of them. The 10 dead include a mother of two, an elderly widower and a crisis worker, but no children; the youngest victim was believed to be born in 1999, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP. At least nine of the dead are from James Smith and one is from Weldon.

Gloria Burns was identified as one of the victims by family, who said she was on the community’s crisis-response team and was attending to a call when the suspects entered the home.

was identified as one of the victims by family, who said she was on the community’s crisis-response team and was attending to a call when the suspects entered the home. Lana Head , a mother of two daughters, has been reported as a victim by her ex-partner, Michael Brett Burns.

, a mother of two daughters, has been reported as a victim by her ex-partner, Michael Brett Burns. Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower, was identified among the dead by residents of Weldon. Ruby Works, who was raised in Weldon, said she had known him since she was a girl.

Photos of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are shown at an RCMP news conference on Sept. 4.Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The suspects

RCMP have not given a possible motive for the two brothers suspected in the killings: Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31. Parole documents note that Myles Sanderson has an Indigenous background but it has not been confirmed whether either brother a member of James Smith Cree Nation.

Myles Sanderson’s criminal record includes several violent crimes, according to parole documents reviewed by The Globe and Mail. He had served a four-year, four-month sentence in 2017 and 2018 for offences including a rampage at his common-law partner’s home; a gunpoint robbery; attacking two men with a fork and beating a passerby unconscious; and assaulting police at his partner’s house, kicking a police officer in the head. He had served two-thirds of his sentence and was placed on statutory release, a process for gradually reintroducing federal inmates into society under strict conditions. He had been wanted by police in Saskatchewan since this spring, when he stopped reporting to a parole officer.

Reaction in the community

Watch: Rural Saskatchewan residents describe how the stabbing attacks have hurt their communities. The Canadian Press

James Smith Cree Nation is now in mourning after one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history. Chiefs and councillors of the nation – comprised of three communities, including the Chakastaypasin Band and the Peter Chapman Band – declared a state of emergency Sunday night and set up two emergency operations centres for residents. On social media, people from the community shared stories of loss and heroism and began identifying victims in the attack, some using the hashtag #JamesSmithStrong.

The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has said it will provide crisis and grief counselling for Métis and First Nations families in Weldon and the neighbouring community of Kinistino, as well as supporting efforts at James Smith. The Saskatchewan government has also deployed victim services to the communities affected. In Prince Albert, the Bernice Sayese Center is encouraging people to donate supplies like paper plates, hand soap, meat, potatoes and bottled water to be delivered to James Smith for upcoming funerals.

Reaction across Canada

Gathered by Mathilde Augustin, Samantha Edwards, Caora McKenna and Evan Annett

With reports from The Canadian Press, Reuters. Files from Colin Freeze, Jana G. Pruden, Salmaan Farooqui, Dustin Cook, and Alanna Smith