Saskatchewan students return to classroom in September

REGINA
The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan government says students will be returning to regular classes this fall.

The province’s schools were closed indefinitely on March 20 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant says that in-classroom learning for students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 is to resume Sept. 1, depending on local school division calendars.

Public health guidelines are to be distributed to school divisions as early as next week to ensure schools are safe for students and staff.

“Reopening schools is a significant milestone for our province, and an important step for families to get back to a new normal,” Wyant said in a news release Tuesday.

“Thank you to the teachers and staff for the tremendous job they have done connecting with their students while in-class learning has been suspended.”

Also on Tuesday, health officials reported two new COVID-19 cases, one in Saskatoon and the other in the far north region.

There have been a total of 656 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan, but only 19 cases are still considered active.

Thirteen people have died and one person in Saskatoon remains in intensive care.

Related topics

Report an error
