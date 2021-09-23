Saskatchewan suspends organ donation program due to lack of resources from COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe registers for his dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Evraz Place in Regina on April 15. Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan has suspended its organ donation program due to a lack of resources brought on by the province’s fourth wave of COVID-19.

The health authority says that means if a Saskatchewan resident who is a registered organ donor dies, their organ will not be gifted to someone in need.

Dr. Lori Garchinski, who is director of tertiary care for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, says it’s an unfortunate situation but organ donation co-ordinators are needed to help with a surge of intensive care patients in Regina and Saskatoon.

In a meantime, the province will only provide immediate tissue donations.

Saskatchewan’s health care system is being restructured to redeploy staff and other resources to help with record COVID-19 hospitalizations, mostly fuelled by the unvaccinated.

Garchinski says there are 60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units – a record high since the pandemic began.

