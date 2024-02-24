Open this photo in gallery: An empty classroom is pictured at a Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C., March 23, 2020.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation has announced another day of rotating strikes as the union presses its case in contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The federation says one-day job actions, including a rotating strike, withdrawal of noon-hour supervision and withdrawal of extracurricular activities will happen Tuesday at specified locations throughout the province.

Teachers will not report to school and will not perform any teaching-related duties on the day of a strike in multiple school divisions, most of which are in northwestern and southwestern Saskatchewan, although the Prairie Valley School Division that surrounds Regina is included.

The union had already given notice of the withdrawal of extracurricular activities provincewide for Monday, and announced the additional job actions in an update on its website Saturday.

Contract negotiations have been deadlocked, with the teachers’ union pushing for a salary hike, smaller class sizes and support for high-needs students.

The union says that by law, 48 hours’ notice is required for job action, but it’s providing extra time to allow families to make necessary arrangements.

Saskatchewan’s teachers have been without a contract since last August.

The STF is inviting parents and caregivers to an online information session on Monday evening, where it says president Samantha Becotte will give updates on contract negotiations and job actions.