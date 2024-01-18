Open this photo in gallery: People march in front of the Midtown Mall during a province-wide, one-day strike organized by members of Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation in Saskatoon, Sask., on Jan. 16.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

The union representing Saskatchewan teachers says it plans to hold another one-day strike next week.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says the strike planned for Monday intends to get the government back to the table on classroom sizes and supports for students with high-needs.

The union and the government have been at an impasse for months after bargaining for a new contract broke down.

Teachers went on strike earlier this week to pressure the government, but the province says it won’t negotiate on classroom sizes or supports.

The government says it has increased funding to schools and is starting pilot projects to address those issues.

Union president Samantha Becotte says funding has not kept up with rising student enrolment.