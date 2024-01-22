Open this photo in gallery: People march during a province-wide, one-day strike organized by members of Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation in Saskatoon on Jan. 16.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan teachers were expected to go on another one-day strike to get the province to negotiate on classroom sizes and supports for students with high needs.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the government have been at an impasse for months after bargaining for a new contract broke down.

Teachers went on strike last week to pressure the government on class sizes and supports, but the province says it won’t negotiate on those issues.

The government says it has increased funding to schools and is starting pilot projects to address student supports.

The union says funding has not kept up with rising student enrolment.

It says it doesn’t want to go on a prolonged strike at this point, as it wants to avoid large classroom disruptions.