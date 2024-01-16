Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill speaks to members of the media after the speech from the throne is delivered in Regina, on Oct. 25, 2023.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan teachers were expected to go on a one-day strike in a bid to get the government to bargain on the union’s key demands.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says it wants the province to address critical issues, such as classroom sizes and complexity.

The province and teachers have been at an impasse for months after educators voted in October to support job sanctions if negotiations stalled.

The union says teachers don’t want to affect the school year, but is exhausting every possible option to get the province back to the table.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says issues of classroom size and complexity should be addressed outside of the bargaining process.

He says the province is spending $6.1 million on two pilot projects to address those issues.