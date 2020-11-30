Saskatchewan Throne Speech: Containing spread of COVID-19 is provincial government’s top priority

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at Government House, in Regina, on Nov. 9, 2020. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government says it will work to preserve people’s “lives and livelihoods” as the province battles its worst spread of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived.

Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty delivered the Throne Speech Monday, kicking off a new legislative session, to physically distanced politicians wearing masks and sitting at desks surrounded by $12,000 worth of new Plexiglas shields.

The speech outlined that the top priority for government is to contain the virus’s spread.

“Saskatchewan is facing the most difficult moment of the pandemic to date,” said the speech.

“At the same time as we are working to protect lives, my government is also taking steps to protect livelihoods. We can, and will, do both.”

On top of recently added public-health orders that limit capacity in public venues to 30 people and ban most team sports for the next three weeks, the government said “more will be added if needed.”

The speech also detailed how the government plans to fulfil campaign promises Moe made before his party was re-elected in October.

The first piece of legislation to be introduced in the two-week sitting will be for a home renovation tax credit.

Moe’s government also intends to introduce legislation allowing those who have been sexually assaulted in a rental home to break a long-term lease. And there will be legislation that provides greater protection for victims of human trafficking.

The speech also opened with some familiar thank-you messages.

“Thank you to the people of Saskatchewan for working together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The last few months have been difficult for everyone in our province and there are still challenging days ahead.”

It went on to give a nod to those “In our health-care system – doctors, nurses, technologists, pharmacists, cooks, cleaners, maintenance workers, and the students, volunteers and retirees supporting the effort.”

Some of those phrases were exactly the same as those used by Moe during a televised address in the spring, when he announced non-essential business could start reopening and the at the COVID-19 curve had been flattened.

At that time, Saskatchewan had recorded 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 total. On Monday, the province announced 325 new cases in one day, for a total of 8,239 infections.

“The last few weeks have been difficult for everyone,” Moe said in the April speech.

“Thank you to everyone working in our health-care system. Doctors, nurses, technologists and pharmacists. Cooks, cleaners and maintenance workers. Students, volunteers and retirees who have returned to the workforce.”

Both addresses also thanked “workers delivering food and parcels to our homes. The truckers keeping our supplies moving the utility workers ensuring we have power, heat and clean water.”

Moe’s press secretary said the workers are getting the same praise as they did in spring because it is deserved.

“As Saskatchewan is faced with increased case numbers placing greater strain on these same workers, saying thank you is even more relevant and important today, particularly in an event as significant as the Throne Speech,” Julie Leggott told The Canadian Press.

“The use of similar language is an acknowledgment that the same workers have consistently risen to the challenges brought by COVID-19, and continue to deserve our thanks for doing so.”

