Saskatchewan Throne Speech: Containing spread of COVID-19 is provincial government’s top priority

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan Throne Speech: Containing spread of COVID-19 is provincial government’s top priority

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at Government House, in Regina, on Nov. 9, 2020.

Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government says it will work to preserve people’s “lives and livelihoods” as the province battles its worst spread of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived.

Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty delivered the Throne Speech Monday, kicking off a new legislative session, to physically distanced politicians wearing masks and sitting at desks surrounded by $12,000 worth of new Plexiglas shields.

The speech outlined that the top priority for government is to contain the virus’s spread.

Story continues below advertisement

“Saskatchewan is facing the most difficult moment of the pandemic to date,” said the speech.

“At the same time as we are working to protect lives, my government is also taking steps to protect livelihoods. We can, and will, do both.”

On top of recently added public-health orders that limit capacity in public venues to 30 people and ban most team sports for the next three weeks, the government said “more will be added if needed.”

The speech also detailed how the government plans to fulfil campaign promises Moe made before his party was re-elected in October.

The first piece of legislation to be introduced in the two-week sitting will be for a home renovation tax credit.

Moe’s government also intends to introduce legislation allowing those who have been sexually assaulted in a rental home to break a long-term lease. And there will be legislation that provides greater protection for victims of human trafficking.

The speech also opened with some familiar thank-you messages.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you to the people of Saskatchewan for working together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The last few months have been difficult for everyone in our province and there are still challenging days ahead.”

It went on to give a nod to those “In our health-care system – doctors, nurses, technologists, pharmacists, cooks, cleaners, maintenance workers, and the students, volunteers and retirees supporting the effort.”

Some of those phrases were exactly the same as those used by Moe during a televised address in the spring, when he announced non-essential business could start reopening and the at the COVID-19 curve had been flattened.

At that time, Saskatchewan had recorded 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 total. On Monday, the province announced 325 new cases in one day, for a total of 8,239 infections.

“The last few weeks have been difficult for everyone,” Moe said in the April speech.

“Thank you to everyone working in our health-care system. Doctors, nurses, technologists and pharmacists. Cooks, cleaners and maintenance workers. Students, volunteers and retirees who have returned to the workforce.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both addresses also thanked “workers delivering food and parcels to our homes. The truckers keeping our supplies moving the utility workers ensuring we have power, heat and clean water.”

Moe’s press secretary said the workers are getting the same praise as they did in spring because it is deserved.

“As Saskatchewan is faced with increased case numbers placing greater strain on these same workers, saying thank you is even more relevant and important today, particularly in an event as significant as the Throne Speech,” Julie Leggott told The Canadian Press.

“The use of similar language is an acknowledgment that the same workers have consistently risen to the challenges brought by COVID-19, and continue to deserve our thanks for doing so.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies