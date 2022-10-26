Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty reads the Throne Speech at the legislature in Regina, on Oct. 27, 2021.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Lt-Gov. Russ Mirasty is scheduled to lay out the province’s priorities in a Throne Speech this afternoon, as a new session of the legislature begins.

The Saskatchewan Party government provided some hints earlier this week about its focus.

It said it is to include a bill outlining the province’s rights over its natural resources.

Premier Scott Moe also said there will be an announcement about a new trade office in the European Union.

The priorities build off last year, when Moe promised to build a stronger, more independent province.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck, who is returning from a tour of the province, says residents are concerned with the rising cost of living and health care.