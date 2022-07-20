Saskatchewan says it will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under five starting this week.

Health officials say the province has received 13,000 doses of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for children ages six months to five years.

They say that due to the limited supply it is first opening up appointments to those who are at a high risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.

Parents who have an immunocompromised child can book the shot starting Thursday.

Appointments for all others open Friday.

Last week, Health Canada authorized the use of Spikevax for children, making it the first authorized vaccine for the age group.

