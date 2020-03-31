Saskatchewan to delay youth aging out of care during COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sits for a year end interview at the Legislative Building in Regina on Dec. 10, 2019. The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government will delay the transition of youth out of government care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Social Services said it was asked to do so by an advocacy group for youth in care and custody, which expressed concern young people could have difficulty finding a job or a place to live during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Ontario government has already made a similar move.

Saskatchewan is also to provide about $170,000 in funding to ten emergency shelters. Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said the funding is to go to cleaning supplies and purchasing of personal protective equipment.

“If somebody walked in and was presenting with symptoms of COVID, we would ask the shelters or them to be contacting their case worker at social services so we can assist them with that process and get them set up with (an appointment),” Merriman told a news conference Tuesday.

The Ministry said it will provide money for hotel stays if shelters are full and plans to use vacant Saskatchewan Housing units for self-isolation.

Saskatchewan reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number in the province to 184.