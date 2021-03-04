Saskatchewan to extend time between COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to four months

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks in Regina, on Dec. 15, 2020. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province will be delaying the second dose of vaccines to speed up immunizations against COVID-19.

He says people will get their second shot four months after the first, which falls in line with a recommendation from Canada’s national immunization committee.

Saskatchewan health officials are expected to speak at a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

Earlier in the week, Moe said delaying the second doses for up to four months would mean every adult in the province could be immunized at least once by June.

The premier said that would be a game-changer for how long public-health restrictions had to stay in place.

Saskatchewan reported 169 new COVID-19 cases today and two more deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says extra vaccine shipments could make it possible to vaccinate all willing Canadian adults before September. The United States has an earlier target at the end of May, but Trudeau cautions against using the U.S., with its worse record of infections and deaths, as a guide for what Canada does. The Canadian Press

