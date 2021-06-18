Saskatchewan to fund $2-million in residential school research, asks Ottawa to match

Open this photo in gallery Orange flags wave in front of a banner posted on the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School at the Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on June 1, 2021. The Government of Saskatchewan has announced it will be providing $2-million for residential school site research. Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government has announced it will provide $2 million for research on residential school sites.

The money is to support the research of undocumented deaths and burials in the province.

First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs Minister Don McMorris is also calling on the federal government to match the province’s funding for this “vitally important work.”

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has identified a number of former residential school sites in the province where more research is needed.

These include former school sites at Onion Lake, Beauval, Lebret and Sturgeon Landing.

The FSIN says it expects this list to increase over time.

