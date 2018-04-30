 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Saskatchewan to hire private consulting firm to assess intersection where Humboldt Broncos bus crash occurred

Saskatchewan to hire private consulting firm to assess intersection where Humboldt Broncos bus crash occurred

Ryan McKenna
REGINA
The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan plans to hire a private consulting firm to do a safety assessment of an intersection north of Tisdale where a hockey team bus collision killed 16 people.

The Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team was travelling to a playoff game on April 6 when it collided with a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred where Highway 35 meets a secondary highway at a spot known as Armley Corner.

Story continues below advertisement

Rural politicians have previously called for changes at the intersection, saying it’s dangerous.

A memorial for six members of one family who died in a collision at the same intersection more than two decades ago is already in place.

Premier Scott Moe says he’s waiting for the RCMP and Ministry of Highways to finish its investigation before hiring a firm, noting the province typically looks at intersections every three to four years.

“We’re going to take a renewed interest in that this spring, looking at all of our intersections across the province to ensure that we have our rightaways clear and that we have the visibility that’s required,” Moe said Monday.

Moe adds that it’s often the case to hire outside help for highway projects.

The premier was in Saskatoon on Friday night for a Broncos tribute concert and talked to several families who were affected by crash.

He said intersection safety was discussed and the input he received was appreciated.

Story continues below advertisement

The rural municipality is asking the Saskatchewan government to install rumble strips at the intersection and to lower speed limits.

Moe said there are discussions about adding safety elements such as rumble strips, which will be included in the private firm’s assessment.

With files from Bill Graveland

The father of Humboldt Broncos player Evan Thomas, who died in the April 6 bus crash, says he felt a “love for humanity” at Friday’s tribute concert. Several NHLers came to the Saskatoon show, which featured country stars such as Brett Kissel. The Canadian Press
Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.