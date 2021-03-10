Saskatchewan to launch COVID-19 vaccination booking system on Thursday

Open this photo in gallery Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media after touring a mass COVID-19 immunization clinic, at the International Trade Centre, in Regina, on Feb. 18, 2021. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province will launch tomorrow an online and phone booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Moe says his health minister and the Saskatchewan Health Authority will provide more details later today.

Speaking to a virtual convention of rural leaders, Moe says Saskatchewan is the final stretch of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

He says a larger supply of vaccines means the province plans to start immunizing members of the general public in early April, beginning with people aged 60 to 69.

Residents 70 and older are currently eligible for a shot, but officials say some who are 60 to 64 living in Regina will soon have access to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Saskatchewan recently lifted its ban on household visits and plans to expand capacity for worship services next week, partly because Moe says there is more vaccine available to protect older residents.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the ban on houseguests has lifted to allow up to 10 people inside a home at once. Capacity will also be expanded for worship services in time for Easter, starting March 19. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.