Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 28.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government says it has received a limited supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be available to residents starting tomorrow.

The government says it has 2,500 doses to be administered through Saskatchewan Health Authority clinics.

Due to the limited number of doses received and potential demand, they say doses will only be available on a walk-in basis.

Both Alberta and Saskatchewan have requested a supply of the J&J vaccine from the federal government, with Alberta receiving 5,000 doses last week.

The single-dose vaccines will be available to residents 18 years of age and older.

With Saskatchewan having one of the lowest vaccination rates for COVID-19 in the country, the government says it hopes the one-dose shot will increase uptake.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.