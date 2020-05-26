 Skip to main content
Saskatchewan to present budget in June after agreement reached on 14-day legislative sitting

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer speaks at the Legislative Building, in Regina, on March 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government says it will present a budget next month when some MLAs return to the legislature.

The government and Opposition NDP have agreed to meet for a 14-day sitting starting June 15.

On that day, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is to table the 2020-21 budget.

Only 10 MLAs from the government side and five from the NDP will be permitted in the assembly to comply with safe physical distancing made necessary by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Premier Scott Moe has previously said the government had no legislative business to attend to other than passing a budget ahead of a provincial election slated for the fall.

The NDP has been pressing the government to present the budget, since it only released spending estimates in March – the same day the legislature was closed over COVID-19 concerns.

