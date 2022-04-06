Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Jan. 20. Mr. Miller says the tripartite agreement rights a wrong and is key to renewing Canada’s relationship with the Ahtahkakoop Cree.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A northern Saskatchewan First Nation is to receive more than $43 million and have up to 16,000 hectares of land returned in a settlement with the provincial and federal governments that was over 20 years in the making.

Treaty 6 in 1876 promised the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation a certain amount of land for every member.

Two years later, the federal government set aside the land, but the First Nation said it was shorted because 32 of its members weren’t included in the calculation.

The First Nation filed a land entitlement claim in 2001 and it was accepted for negotiations in 2010.

Members approved the settlement last October, but it wasn’t finalized by Saskatchewan until January and by Ottawa in March.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the tripartite agreement rights a wrong and is key to renewing Canada’s relationship with the Ahtahkakoop Cree.

“Thinking of our future generations, this settlement will provide for hunting and trapping lands, cultural and ceremonial lands, as well as additional lands for our members to benefit from,” Chief Larry Ahenakew said in a statement Wednesday.

“In the not-too-distant future, this settlement will also provide for our members, economic development opportunities and create much needed employment on Ahtahkakoop-owned commercial and urban lands.”

