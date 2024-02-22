The Saskatchewan government is spending $750-million more than it had budgeted this year, a move that’s raising questions from Opposition New Democrats.

Orders released this week show some of the additional spending is earmarked for health care, agriculture and environmental cleanup.

The province had approved the extra dollars through special warrants, a measure it uses when expenditures aren’t budgeted.

Opposition Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon says special warrants are common, but an amount that exceeds more than $750-million is unprecedented.

He says the province should budget appropriately and be transparent about why it needs more money.

The province says some of the dollars are meant to be used for higher crop insurance payouts and to address pressures in the health-care system, including a new contract with doctors.