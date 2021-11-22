Minister of Education Dustin Duncan speaks at the Legislative Building in Regina on April 6.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan says it expects to get its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for children on Tuesday and will begin vaccinations Wednesday.

The province is to receive 112,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is nearly enough for the 115,000 children between the ages of five and 11 who are eligible.

The vaccine is to be offered through 221 clinics in 141 communities.

Clinics will also be set up in more than 100 schools.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan has said the province is also working on a plan to ensure anti-vaccination protesters don’t congregate at schools as they have done at hospitals.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says children under 12 account for the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections.

The Saskatchewan government says the goal of its pediatric vaccination campaign is to reduce serious illness and death.

Health Minister Paul Merriman says the arrival of the vaccine is welcome news for families who want protection for their kids against serious disease.

“The immunization of this age cohort will also help to reduce transmission of the virus and ensure that children can continue to enjoy their friends and activities,” Merriman said in a statement Monday.

