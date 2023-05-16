Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks in his office at the Legislative Building in Regina in Dec. 2022. Moe says he is to unveil today a plan that would see the province’s electrical grid be net zero by 2050 but not meet the federal government’s 2035 target.Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is to continue using natural gas and possibly coal beyond the federal government’s target date.

Moe says the province’s existing and soon-to-be built natural gas plants are to be used until their end of life, which would be well past Ottawa’s net-zero target of 2035.

He says the province is also interested in running its two coal plants, one of which captures carbon, into the early 2040s.

The premier says it’s not possible for Saskatchewan to meet the federal target because it would cost $46 billion and more than double utility bills.

Moe says the province’s electrical grid is to be net zero by 2050.

He says it would be achieved by using natural gas, as well as working toward small modular reactors and intermittent power sources, such as wind and solar.