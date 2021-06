Saskatchewan town residents, RCMP staff honour fallen Mountie by wearing red

Open this photo in gallery A makeshift memorial is laid out beside the Indian Head RCMP detachment in Indian Head, Sask., on June 13, 2021. Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

The body of a fallen Mountie is being returned to the southeastern Saskatchewan town where he died.

Const. Shelby Patton, who was 26, died Saturday in Wolseley, Sask., when he was struck and killed by a truck he had pulled over.

Patton’s body is set to arrive at the Tubman Funeral Home in the town this morning.

The town has asked residents to wear red and stand along the route to the funeral home.

The town of Indian Head, where Patton was posted at the time of his death, says its residents could also pay their respects by wearing red and lining the eastbound lane of Highway 1.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says its employees are also wearing red today to pay tribute to Const. Patton.

